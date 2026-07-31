Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 296,233 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866,708 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 296,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.93% of Wayfair worth $290,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wayfair alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 393.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $570,518.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,299,053.76. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.1%

Wayfair stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $125.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price objective on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wayfair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wayfair wasn't on the list.

While Wayfair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here