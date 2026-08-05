Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Manchester United Ltd. $MANU

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,790 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,804 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Manchester United worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 70.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Manchester United from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manchester United has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE MANU opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.87 and a beta of 0.59. Manchester United Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc is a global sports and entertainment company best known for its ownership and operation of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most prominent professional football clubs in the world. The company's core activities include the organization and promotion of competitive football matches, management of club facilities such as Old Trafford stadium, and the development of youth and academy programs. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: MANU, Manchester United plc leverages its status to expand commercial partnerships and broaden its international footprint.

The company's revenue streams are diversified across matchday operations, broadcast rights, commercial partnerships, and licensing and merchandising.

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