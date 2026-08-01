Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,840 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,125,222 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $86,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DELL opened at $405.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum supports the stock. Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Positive Sentiment: Commercial PC demand is providing another growth driver. Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations imply additional upside. The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Wall Street Analysts Think Dell Technologies Could Surge 25.21%

The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated. Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Dell Technologies Is Attracting Investor Attention

Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: Supply and profitability concerns could limit gains. Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a cautionary signal. Reported open-market activity over the past six months shows numerous insider and affiliated-investor sales with no purchases, including sales by senior executives and large investment entities. The transactions may reflect diversification or planned selling, but they could weigh on sentiment.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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