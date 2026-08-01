Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 196,881 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,919 shares of the company's stock after selling 196,881 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Teradyne worth $144,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company's stock worth $442,413,000 after purchasing an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teradyne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after purchasing an additional 659,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $472,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $367.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company's fifty day moving average is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average is $337.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $396.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI demand produced record results: Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. TER Q2 Deep Dive: AI Demand Drives Growth Across Semiconductor Test and Robotics

Teradyne reported second-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, up 103.9% year over year and above the $1.22 billion analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share exceeded expectations of $2.09, while management tied the performance to rising demand for semiconductor testing associated with AI data centers, advanced chips and vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook supports continued momentum: Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Teradyne Beats Q2 Expectations As AI Chip Demand Lifts Q3 Outlook

Teradyne’s projected third-quarter revenue midpoint of $1.25 billion was reportedly about 21% above analyst expectations. Increased wafer-fabrication investment, more complex chip designs and expanding memory opportunities are supporting demand for the company’s test systems. Positive Sentiment: Robotics also contributed to growth: Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Teradyne Robotics revenue rises 33% year over year in Q2

Teradyne Robotics revenue increased 33% year over year in the second quarter, adding diversification beyond semiconductor testing and reinforcing the company’s exposure to factory automation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment improved: Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Teradyne Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Northland Securities raised its projected third- and fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.05 and $1.86, respectively. Cantor Fitzgerald assigned an “Overweight” rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its price target to $397 but retained an “Equal Weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Investor consideration: The strong results have reinforced Teradyne’s AI-growth narrative, though the Morgan Stanley “Equal Weight” stance indicates that some analysts may view the improved outlook as largely reflected in the stock’s valuation.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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