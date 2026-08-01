Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 23,554 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575,088 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 23,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.74% of Aptiv worth $109,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 502.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Fox Advisors dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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