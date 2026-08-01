Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 50,241 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Digital Realty Trust worth $121,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 598,259 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,007,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $619,956,000 after purchasing an additional 224,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,995,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,224,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.17.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3%

DLR opened at $188.77 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.98.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 236.89%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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