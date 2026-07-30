Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 90,109 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 90,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.47% of TJX Companies worth $827,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.78 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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