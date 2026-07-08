Jericho Financial LLP Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Jericho Financial LLP lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.9% of Jericho Financial LLP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jericho Financial LLP's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $402.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 369.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.55 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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