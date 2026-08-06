Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,321 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 142,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 15,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $140,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 239,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,865.32. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,932 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $210,327.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 710,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,349,281.88. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.35% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Joby reported second-quarter revenue of $38.64 million , well above the $30.20 million analyst consensus, and raised its FY 2026 revenue outlook to $115 million-$125 million versus the $111.3 million consensus estimate. Joby Aviation Beats Q2 Revenue Estimates, Raises FY Guidance

Joby reported second-quarter revenue of , well above the $30.20 million analyst consensus, and raised its FY 2026 revenue outlook to versus the $111.3 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company expects its first flights under the U.S. eVTOL Integration Pilot Program in Texas in September, an important step toward commercial service and validating its operating model. Joby Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company expects its first flights under the U.S. eVTOL Integration Pilot Program in Texas in September, an important step toward commercial service and validating its operating model. Positive Sentiment: Joby partnered with Atoms to acquire and develop vertiport sites initially in Florida, New York and Texas. Building this infrastructure could support launch markets and improve the company’s readiness for commercial electric air-taxi operations. Atoms and Joby Aviation Form Strategic Partnership

Joby partnered with Atoms to acquire and develop vertiport sites initially in Florida, New York and Texas. Building this infrastructure could support launch markets and improve the company’s readiness for commercial electric air-taxi operations. Neutral Sentiment: The revenue surge—up sharply year over year—comes from a very small prior-year base, so investors are likely focused more on aircraft certification, production and the timing of recurring commercial revenue than on the headline growth rate. The VTOL Infrastructure Race Is On

The revenue surge—up sharply year over year—comes from a very small prior-year base, so investors are likely focused more on aircraft certification, production and the timing of recurring commercial revenue than on the headline growth rate. Negative Sentiment: Joby posted a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share , missing the $0.23 consensus loss estimate. The company remains deeply unprofitable, and analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $0.89 per share.

Joby posted a quarterly loss of , missing the $0.23 consensus loss estimate. The company remains deeply unprofitable, and analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $0.89 per share. Negative Sentiment: Despite the sales beat, investors remain concerned that regulatory certification and the commercial launch of Joby’s air-taxi service could take longer or cost more than expected. Those execution risks are keeping pressure on the stock, which remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Joby Stock Falls Despite a Sales Beat

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 22.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 1,232.62%.The business had revenue of $38.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 257493.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Joby Aviation to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Joby Aviation from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.64.

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Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

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