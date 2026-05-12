Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,796 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.67 and a 200 day moving average of $220.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $532.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for Tremfya in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on Caplyta and seltorexant , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Article Title

The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on and , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Article Title

A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The valuation commentary emphasizes that shares have been under pressure over the past month and quarter, which suggests investors are still digesting a recent re-rating despite J&J’s long-term operating strength. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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