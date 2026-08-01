Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Position Lowered by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,765 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,512 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish: JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Johnson & Johnson Stock?

JNJ’s median analyst price target is about $263, with several targets above that level, including Citigroup’s $298 target. Argus Research also issued a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS forecast to $11.68, close to the $11.69 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology expansion strengthens the growth pipeline: J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Firefly Bio

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform targeting difficult solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Promising regulatory and shareholder-return news: The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. RYBREVANT FASPRO Receives FDA Priority Review

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer, potentially expanding a key oncology franchise. JNJ also increased its dividend for the 64th consecutive year and is pursuing a long-term $100 billion revenue goal. Neutral Sentiment: In-vivo CAR-T investment adds potential but carries execution risk: JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. J&J Ventures Further Into In Vivo CAR-T

JNJ will make up to $785 million in initial payments to Sail Biomedicines and has an option to acquire it for $2.58 billion. The technology could create new autoimmune and oncology treatments, but commercialization is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The $5.5 billion talc settlement weighs on sentiment: The proposed agreement would resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to 95% claimant participation. Although it could reduce litigation uncertainty, investors are focused on the substantial cash obligation, including up to $3 billion in 2027, and execution risk. Johnson & Johnson to Pay $5.5 Billion to Resolve Talc Litigation

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.39.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $256.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,963.81. The trade was a 50.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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