JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $140,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Belleair Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Article Title

JPMorgan is pushing deeper into fintech-style banking to attract Gen Z customers, rolling out low-fee Chase accounts and an upgraded app aimed at winning 30 million new-to-banking users. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Article Title

JPMorgan also continued to highlight opportunities in global markets, including a more constructive view on Asian tech and KOSPI exposure tied to the AI and memory-cycle boom, reinforcing the firm’s strong research franchise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan’s analysts issued several high-profile calls on other companies, including a new hold on Oklo and a lower price target on McDonald’s, keeping the bank visible in the market but not directly changing JPM’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Article Title

Separately, commentary from JPMorgan strategists warned that inflation, geopolitical fragmentation, and oil-price shocks remain key market risks, which may support a cautious tone toward financial stocks. Negative Sentiment: A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Article Title

A JPMorgan-led lender group reduced a credit facility for troubled FS KKR Capital and raised borrowing costs, a reminder that credit stress in private markets could be a headwind for the broader lending environment. Negative Sentiment: Investor speculation about whether Jamie Dimon could eventually step down also hovered over the stock, creating some governance and succession uncertainty for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $299.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $256.00 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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