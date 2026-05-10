JSF Financial LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its buy rating on Gilead and raised its price target to $157 from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating on Gilead and raised its price target to from $155, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported Q1 EPS of $2.03 and revenue of $6.96 billion , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead reported and , both ahead of analyst expectations, supported by HIV and Trodelvy sales growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its Yeztugo 2026 sales guidance to $1 billion from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Yahoo Finance

The company raised its to from $800 million, signaling stronger-than-expected launch momentum. Neutral Sentiment: RBC slightly reduced its price target to $122 from $123 and kept a sector perform view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Benzinga

RBC slightly reduced its price target to from $123 and kept a view, suggesting a more cautious stance but no major change in thesis. Negative Sentiment: Gilead cut its 2026 EPS guidance to a loss range of -$1.05 to -$0.65 , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Reuters

Gilead cut its to a loss range of , a major deterioration from prior profit expectations, due to acquisition charges and financing costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear concerned that near-term growth is being driven more by older products like Descovy and Biktarvy than by the much-anticipated Yeztugo launch, creating questions about the pace of future growth. Yahoo Finance

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.0%

GILD stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here