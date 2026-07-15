Katamaran Capital LLP Raises Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Katamaran Capital LLP lifted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab comprises about 1.0% of Katamaran Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.88.

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Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 2.54. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,821,266.79. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $110,278,980.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,715,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,573,170.52. The trade was a 32.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed a full-duration hot-fire test of its Neutron AVAC engine, a key milestone ahead of the rocket’s planned debut later in 2026, reinforcing progress on its most important growth program.

Rocket Lab completed a full-duration hot-fire test of its Neutron AVAC engine, a key milestone ahead of the rocket’s planned debut later in 2026, reinforcing progress on its most important growth program. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Rocket Lab as one of the more compelling alternative space stocks, alongside favorable analyst commentary that points to ongoing investor interest in the company’s long-term growth story.

Recent coverage highlighted Rocket Lab as one of the more compelling alternative space stocks, alongside favorable analyst commentary that points to ongoing investor interest in the company’s long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders noted RKLB is near its 200-day moving average, a level some view as historically supportive, which may be helping sentiment stabilize after recent weakness. Space Stock Pulls Back to Historically Bullish Trendline

Technical traders noted RKLB is near its 200-day moving average, a level some view as historically supportive, which may be helping sentiment stabilize after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles also focused on Rocket Lab’s role in the broader “new space” investment theme and compared it with SpaceX and other peers, but these pieces were mostly opinion/overview content rather than new company-specific fundamentals.

Some articles also focused on Rocket Lab’s role in the broader “new space” investment theme and compared it with SpaceX and other peers, but these pieces were mostly opinion/overview content rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated because of Rocket Lab’s planned Iridium acquisition, which raises questions about financing, dilution, and execution even though no fresh operational setback was reported.

Investor caution remains elevated because of Rocket Lab’s planned Iridium acquisition, which raises questions about financing, dilution, and execution even though no fresh operational setback was reported. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and a broader risk-off move in growth stocks have also weighed on RKLB recently, adding pressure despite the company’s positive mission and test updates.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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