Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $944,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 153.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 159.0% during the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 25,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.1%

AMD traded down $44.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,089,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,281,660. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $470.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.91 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a market capitalization of $827.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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