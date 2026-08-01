Kemper Corporation $KMPR Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367,866 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 104,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.03% of Kemper worth $72,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 40.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $143,323,000 after buying an additional 795,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,776,543 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $143,131,000 after acquiring an additional 316,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,025 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $142,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,410 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $47,205,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Get Kemper alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of KMPR opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. Kemper Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kemper's dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kemper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kemper wasn't on the list.

While Kemper currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here