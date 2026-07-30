Go Pro
→ The invention Elon called the greatest in history (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Kemper Corporation $KMPR Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Kemper logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Trust Advisors LP reduced its Kemper stake by 20.5% in the first quarter, selling 159,781 shares and retaining 618,863 shares valued at approximately $18.9 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 86.23% of Kemper.
  • Kemper’s latest quarterly results fell short of expectations, with earnings per share of $0.21 versus an $0.81 consensus and revenue of $1.11 billion versus an expected $1.17 billion. Revenue declined 7.2% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious: Kemper has an average “Reduce” rating, with two Buy, three Hold, and four Sell ratings. The company pays a $0.32 quarterly dividend, equal to a 4.2% yield, though its payout ratio is elevated at 206.45%.
  • Interested in Kemper? Here are five stocks we like better.

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,863 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 159,781 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Kemper worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 40.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 795,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 129.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,660 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,512,000 after purchasing an additional 630,241 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $24,324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $18,074,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $20,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Kemper Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $62.46.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMPR

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kemper Right Now?

Before you consider Kemper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kemper wasn't on the list.

While Kemper currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines