Kemper Corporation $KMPR Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,863 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 159,781 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Kemper worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 40.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 795,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 129.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,660 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,512,000 after purchasing an additional 630,241 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $24,324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $18,074,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $20,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Kemper Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $62.46.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kemper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMPR

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

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