Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $911,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $133,961,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,508,000 after buying an additional 1,171,995 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 765,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,886,000 after acquiring an additional 669,956 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.22.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0%

SWK stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $96.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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