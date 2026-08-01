Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 62,637 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 62,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.6%

APH stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Key Headlines Impacting Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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