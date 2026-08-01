Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.21 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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