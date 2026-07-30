Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,718 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.78 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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