Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,406 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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