Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Cuts Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA cut its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,599 shares of the company's stock after selling 141,837 shares during the quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zoom Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $690,325.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,477,576.44. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $173,312.36. This trade represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $109.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

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