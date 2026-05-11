Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Purchases New Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,626 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 935,526 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,821,000 after acquiring an additional 167,736 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,765 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,612,007 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,008,096,000 after acquiring an additional 246,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,480 shares of the bank's stock valued at $136,433,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TD opened at $107.40 on Monday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.52%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD.

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