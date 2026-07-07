Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,619 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Oracle by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,242 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 206,567 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,170 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,973,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,890,602. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $399.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

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