Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Holdings Raised by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,967 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

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