Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.7%

KMB stock opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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