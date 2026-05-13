Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.66 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,472 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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