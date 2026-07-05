K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 124,200 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,170 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Intel were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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