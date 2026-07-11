KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,294 shares during the quarter. Marcus comprises approximately 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 3.37% of Marcus worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marcus by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marcus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marcus by 656.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,761 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company's stock.

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Marcus Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.22 million, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Marcus Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Marcus's dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, insider Michael Reade Evans sold 7,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $146,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $872,051.04. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCS

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report).

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