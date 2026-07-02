Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 262.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, CAO Ewan William Hamilton sold 2,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $187,263.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,558.54. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $313,482.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,354 shares of company stock worth $568,536. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE KGS opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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