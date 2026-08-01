Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 248.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,064 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 91,347 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.19.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $25.85 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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