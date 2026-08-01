Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,747 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 15,951,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,382,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,973,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,599,000 after buying an additional 3,926,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,347,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 226.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,990,755 shares of the company's stock worth $67,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.19.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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