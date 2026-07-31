L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $298.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $262.68 and a 1-year high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.17%.L3Harris Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.22.

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Key Headlines Impacting L3Harris Technologies

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L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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