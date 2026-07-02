Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,516 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 199,006 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6%

HPE stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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