Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,418 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,126 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Carnival were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company's stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 61.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Carnival by 41.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,720 shares of the company's stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carnival from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Freedom Capital raised Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $35.00 target price on Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Insider Activity

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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