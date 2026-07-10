Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,086 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 98,173 shares of the company's stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,255 shares of the company's stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,912 shares of the company's stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 20.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

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Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

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