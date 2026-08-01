Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,950 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,983 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CommVault Systems worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 10,242 shares of the software maker's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,960 shares of the software maker's stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,798 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CommVault Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,092.50. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $198.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 88.75% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $314.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here