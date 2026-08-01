Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,206 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Douglas Dynamics logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lazard Asset Management increased its Douglas Dynamics stake by 51.1% in the first quarter, adding 34,206 shares to hold 101,109 shares valued at approximately $4.26 million. Institutional investors collectively own 91.85% of PLOW.
  • Douglas Dynamics exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.36 in EPS versus the $0.12 consensus and revenue of $137.8 million against estimates of $133.25 million. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55–$3.05.
  • The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.295, or $1.18 annually, yielding about 2.7%. Analysts have a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $54.67, compared with the reported share price of $43.94.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Douglas Dynamics.

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,854 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,845 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,669 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,297 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Douglas Dynamics Right Now?

Before you consider Douglas Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Douglas Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Douglas Dynamics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines