Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,206 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,854 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,845 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,669 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,297 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $54.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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