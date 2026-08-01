Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in OneMain by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,534,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $171,210,000 after buying an additional 1,047,263 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in OneMain by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,362,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $92,066,000 after buying an additional 924,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in OneMain by 57.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,965,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $110,958,000 after buying an additional 713,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $125,353,000 after buying an additional 596,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting OneMain

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Truist Financial and Citizens JMP price-target updates

Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses.

Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.10 from $7.39 and cut its Q4 2026 forecast to $2.00 from $2.11. It also reduced its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.82 from $1.84, although it modestly raised its Q3 and Q4 2027 forecasts. The revisions may be pressuring sentiment because they point to near-term earnings moderation.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore set a $66.00 price target on OneMain in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. OneMain's payout ratio is presently 63.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $680,128. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,500. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,348 shares of company stock valued at $584,576. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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