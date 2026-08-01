Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 533.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Terex worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 1,086.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 234,470 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 427.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Terex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Terex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Terex posts strong Q2 results, raises 2026 outlook

Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators improved: Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Terex Q2 Sales Rise 50.5% to $2.2 Billion

Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels.

Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: REV Group integration: Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Terex Completes REV Group Acquisition

Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Negative Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $80 to $68 and shifted to a “neutral” rating, suggesting limited upside after the earnings reaction. Reports also highlighted that adjusted EPS declined from $1.49 a year earlier, while recent insider transactions were exclusively sales.

Terex Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TEX stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Terex's payout ratio is 32.54%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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