Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 1,066.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,594 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 272,088 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Buckle worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in Buckle by 676.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 366,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,548 shares of the company's stock worth $55,746,000 after purchasing an additional 323,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,389 shares of the company's stock worth $66,475,000 after buying an additional 263,338 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 3,695.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 242,510 shares of the company's stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,393,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Trading Down 1.6%

BKE stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08. Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Buckle had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $287.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Buckle's dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bill L. Fairfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,231.52. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Buckle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buckle from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKE

About Buckle

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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