Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,602 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $272.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $262.68 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $298.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.33. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $370.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Key L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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