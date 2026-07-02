LB Partners LLC Cuts Stake in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

LB Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,077 shares during the period. GitLab makes up about 1.2% of LB Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LB Partners LLC's holdings in GitLab were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in GitLab by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 320,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 174,200 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,739,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 79.2% in the third quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 375,585 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 15.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company's stock worth $324,924,000 after purchasing an additional 989,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $3,304,728.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,814,330.44. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 348,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The business's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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