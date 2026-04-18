Lbp Am Sa Purchases 179,272 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 215.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,547 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.06% of KANZHUN worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peng Jonathan Zhao sold 64,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $446,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 576,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,480. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KANZHUN Price Performance

BZ opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KANZHUN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

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KANZHUN Profile

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report).

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