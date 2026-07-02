Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes $614,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,533 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE IBM opened at $286.16 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $268.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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