Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,905 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average of $229.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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