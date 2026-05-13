Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,386 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Down 11.5%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $210.31 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $247.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,977 shares of company stock worth $2,738,566 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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