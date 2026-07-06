Leonteq Securities AG Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in onsemi $ON

Leonteq Securities AG decreased its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in onsemi were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in onsemi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,112,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $209,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,075,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.19.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. onsemi has a one year low of $44.56 and a one year high of $134.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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