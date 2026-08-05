Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,480 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $18,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,497,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,134,968 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $10,947,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,900 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 457,049 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $115,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $344.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Apple’s AI Strategy Looks Different—Will It Pay Off?

Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. AAPL Stock Alert: What to Know as Apple Acquires PlasmaSolve

Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Apple seeks preliminary injunction against OpenAI in trade secrets case

Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Apple launches fresh legal challenge against UK encrypted data access demand

Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth.

The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation.

China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The CEO transition adds execution risk. While some coverage views Cook’s departure as a well-prepared succession, investors will watch whether John Ternus can accelerate AI development and sustain Apple’s growth momentum.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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